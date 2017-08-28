Copy-Governor activates entire Texas National Guard

(AP) -- Texas' governor is activating the entire Texas National Guard for search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Harvey, bringing the total deployment to roughly 12,000.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that it's "imperative we do everything possible" to protect lives. About 3,000 guard members had already been mobilized along the Texas coast.
Abbott says Texas is now activating others who are physically able and not currently deployed elsewhere.
Houston officials say they have rescued more than 2,000 people from flooding in the city. Harvey made landfall on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane.
