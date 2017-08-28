Hartford police detective arrested for DUI

A Hartford police detective was arrested for driving under the influence charges after an incident early Sunday morning.

Robert Lanza, who has been with the Hartford Police Department for 11 years, was charged with driving under the influence and interfering with an officer.

The Hartford Police Department Internal Affairs Division has started an investigation into Lanza, who is a detective assigned to the Special Investigations Division.

"HPD Internal Affairs investigators are currently in contact with the Plainville Police Department to gather all documents, audio/video, photographs and other evidence related to this incident. The entirety of the incident will be thoroughly reviewed when we receive those items," Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian J Foley said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.