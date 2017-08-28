Former Plainville High special ed. teacher busted by sexual predator site

James Batt Jr. is accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy who was actually the creator of a sexual predator website. (Plainville police)

A former special education teacher was busted after showing up to a meeting he thought was with a 15-year-old boy.

According to Plainville police, 49-year-old James Batt Jr. was set up by the group "Pop Squad."

He had been having conversations, some sexual, with the "boy" online, police said.

However, the boy was the creator of Pop Squad, a website used to expose suspected sexual predators.

Batt arrived at a restaurant parking lot and believed he was going to meet the 15-year-old. He was instead met with the site's creator, who video-recorded the encounter. The video was then posted to Pop Squad's website.

Police said they were alerted to the situation after the superintendent saw the video.

At the time, Batt was employed by the Plainville School District at the high school but has since resigned.

Plainville Schools Superintendent Maureen Brummett said once she learned about the video, she notified police.

"After a very positive morning welcoming back all of our teachers, I must update you about something far less positive. One of our former PHS teachers, James Batt, has been arrested," Brummett said in a statement on Monday.

Brummett said "no Plainville students were victimized" by Batt.

Over the course of the investigation, police said they found evidence that Batt had a consensual sexual relationship with a teen male that began when the teen was 14 and lasted through the age of 15.

Police said the statute of limitations expired in that case since it happened in 2010.

However, videos and photographs belonging to Batt allowed officers to charge him with other offenses related to the case.

Batt was arrested on Monday at his place of employment in Bolton.

He was charged with employing a minor in an obscene performance, possession of child pornography and criminal attempt to commit impairing the morals of a minor.

He was given a court-set bond of $500,000 and scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court.

