Trooper receives warning following 6 car crash in West Hartford

A Connecticut State Police trooper who was responding to a call with his sirens activated was issued a written warning for a crash that involved six cars in West Hartford.

According to West Hartford police, Sgt. Anthony Sciarretto was traveling east on Albany Avenue on Aug. 2 when he ran a red light and collided with two cars the drivers of which were headed south in King Philip Drive.

Three more cars were struck while traveling north on Trout Brook Drive.

All of the drivers involved, except Sciarretto, were proceeding on a Green Light.

Sciarretto went through the red light, according to police.

Police said he was responding to an emergency in Willimantic where a person was barricaded.

They confirmed that his cruiser lights and sirens were activated.

However, he was issued a written warning for the right-of-way red light violation.

