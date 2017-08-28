Channel 3 continues collecting donations for victims of Harvey

Irene O'Connor accepts a donation during Channel 3's Help for Houston fundraiser on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Bruce DePrest and Erin Connolly are outside our studios collecting donations for Houston. (WFSB)

Denise D'Ascenzo talks with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal about the donation drive. (WFSB)

Channel 3 is doing its part to help those affected by Harvey in Houston.

The Channel 3 team is collecting donations for the victims of the storm at three separate Connecticut locations on Wednesday. Anyone who stops by will be able to see some of their favorite Channel 3 anchors and reporters throughout the day.

People interested in helping can drop off monetary donations at our studio, located at 333 Capital Blvd. in Rocky Hill from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A few came by already before the drive even started.

"Someone brought by a $500," said Nannette Bosh, Red Cross. "It was a good way to start the day."

The second location is Connecticut Science Center, located at 250 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Our radio partner, 102.9 The Whale, will join us at the science center to collect donations and broadcast live throughout the day.

Lastly, Channel 3's friends at 99.1 PLR and 94.3 WYBC will be at Jordan's Furniture at 40 Sargent Dr. from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The radio stations will have tents at the store to collect donations.

All donations will go to the American Red Cross. All checks should be made to the AMERICAN RED CROSS with HARVEY in the memo line.

Eyewitness News will have live reports from the donation drive throughout the day. We'll have a live interview with a Red Cross representative at 5 p.m. and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is expected to attend.

If you can't stop by, please click here to donate.

The death toll from Harvey rose to 18 on Tuesday. Widespread flooding continues to be an issue.

However, the latest forecast for the region delivered hope on Wednesday.

