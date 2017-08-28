Channel 3 raises thousands for victims of Harvey

Pedro and Neymar visiting Connecticut for the day stopped by Connecticut Science Center to donate Red Cross #HelpForHouston. (WFSB)

As part of our 3Cares campaign, Channel 3 held a day-long donation drive in three Connecticut locations to help those affected by Harvey in Houston.

The Channel 3 team is collecting donations for the victims of the storm at three separate Connecticut locations on Wednesday. Anyone who stopped by was able to meet some of their favorite Channel 3 anchors and reporters including Denise D'Ascenzo, Dennis House, Kara Sundlun, Irene O'Connor, Mark Zinni, Mark Dixon and Nicole Nalepa.

People were able to drop off monetary donations at our studio, located at 333 Capital Blvd. in Rocky Hill. There was a second donation location at Connecticut Science Center in Hartford. Our radio partner, 102.9 The Whale, joined us at science center to collect donations and broadcast live throughout the day.

Lastly, Channel 3's friends at 99.1 PLR and 94.3 WYBC will be at Jordan's Furniture at 40 Sargent Dr. from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The radio stations will have tents at the store to collect donations.

All donations went to the American Red Cross. In total, we were able to raise more than $52,000.

"Someone brought by a $500," said Nannette Bosh, Red Cross. "It was a good way to start the day."

The death toll from Harvey rose to 20 on Wednesday. Widespread flooding continues to be an issue.

Earlier on Wednesday morning Mark Dixon and Nicole Nalepa met Joe and Marie Novellino. This couple knows firsthand what it's like to get caught in a flood.

“We were house bound for a couple of days,” Rocky Hill resident Joe Novellino said

Joe and Marie Novellino are 95 now but were just seven years old when they experienced the flood of 1936 in Hartford.

“I was on Temple Street, on the second floor and you could almost touch the water,” Rocky Hill resident Marie Novellino said

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal even stopped by the donation drive.

Ninety percent of the money raised on Wednesday will go directly to Harvey victims. If you can't stop by, please click here to donate.

Many of those who came out left with the same wish.

“I wish I could do more,” Marie Novellino said.

