Channel 3 to collect donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

Channel 3 is doing its part to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

The TV station will be collecting donations for the victims of this tragedy at two separate Connecticut locations on Wednesday.

People interested in helping can drop off monetary donations at our studios, located at 333 Capital Blvd. in Rocky Hill from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Connecticut Science Center, located at 250 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All donations will go to the American Red Cross. All checks should be made to the AMERICAN RED CROSS with HARVEY in the memo line.

Eyewitness News will have live reports from the donation drive all Wednesday morning, at noon and at 5 p.m.

