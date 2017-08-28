Channel 3 to collect donations for victims of Harvey

Channel 3 is doing its part to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston.

The Channel 3 team will be collecting donations for the victims of this tragedy at two separate Connecticut locations on Wednesday. . Anyone who stops by will be able to their favorite Channel 3 anchors and reporters throughout the day.

People interested in helping can drop off monetary donations at our studios, located at 333 Capital Blvd. in Rocky Hill from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Connecticut Science Center, located at 250 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All donations will go to the American Red Cross. All checks should be made to the AMERICAN RED CROSS with HARVEY in the memo line.

Eyewitness News will have live reports from the donation drive all Wednesday morning, at noon and at 5 p.m.

