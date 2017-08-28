Hurricane Harvey causes Bees to play Texas series in New Britain

Hurricane Harvey has forced two minor league baseball teams to play their four-game series in Connecticut.

Due to the storm, the New Britain Bees (21-27, 47-71) will play the Sugar Land Skeeters (23-26, 53-66) at New Britain Stadium on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Sugar Land Skeeters will be the home team even though the games are at New Britain Stadium.

The game schedule is as follows:

Monday, August 28th at Sugar Land: 4:05 P.M.

Tuesday, August 29th at Sugar Land: Doubleheader (Game 1 at 12:05 P.M.)

Wednesday, August 30th at Sugar Land: 12:05 P.M.

The Bees are asking their fans to text HARVEY to 90999 to donate to the American Red Cross relief fund.

