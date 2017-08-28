Meriden students head back to newly renovated classrooms

School is back in session for many students around the country, and right here in Connecticut.

Students in Meriden had their first day back in some newly renovated classrooms on Monday.

"This year is definitely the most special. The school is finally done which is a blessing, we've had construction all four years, walking in the entrance is beautiful, it's grand, it's so bright in there it got me very excited,” said Gillian Galotty, a senior at Platt High School.

Orville H. Platt High School just underwent a four year $111 million reconstruction project.

Principal Robert Montemurro gave Channel 3 a tour on Monday.

"A lot of excitement today when they walked through those front doors, because it's all new to them and it was quite a project over the last four years, but we got through it together and we're all excited,” Montemurro said.

The school has about 950 students and 85 teachers.

There's a new auditorium, a new all glass cafeteria, smart boards have been installed in classrooms, and a new gym and workout room for athletics.

"We have our gym back, we have an auditorium now so I’m excited to see what this year is going to bring,” said Platt High School Senior Erika Lope.

The Francis T. Maloney High School just had a $108 million project. Maloney has about 1,150 students.

"It's really nice seeing the whole building come together and now actually having a high school and not having a high school, or not going to a construction site but actually a full high school is nice,” said Carson Coon, who is a senior at Platt.

Montemurro said the lesson through the reconstruction process is one students can carry with them.

"It's a new school, it's a new beginning for a lot of them. The message has always been staying positive and challenging yourself every day to succeed and to work hard,” Montemurro said.

About 25 or 30 staff members who work at the school actually graduated from the school. So, it's been quite the transition to see over all those years.

