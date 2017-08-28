Channel 3 shows us how to leftovers for lunch - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Channel 3 shows us how to leftovers for lunch

Channel 3 Anchor Melissa Cole shows us what to do with leftovers for kids' lunches. (WFSB) Channel 3 Anchor Melissa Cole shows us what to do with leftovers for kids' lunches. (WFSB)
Channel 3 is showing how parents can use leftovers for lunch. 

One of the ideas for use leftovers for lunch is using thermoses to keep food warm. The tip is to fill the thermos with hot water first, then dump out water and then add lunch to keep It warm.

Here are some ideas that are leftovers that could be served for lunch:

  • Easy Mac ‘n’ Cheese
  • Chicken soup – get your favorite brand, heat it up, put in thermos.
  • Leftovers:  Make Your Own Tacos
  • Rice, Vegetables, chicken and cheese, pkgs corn tortillas, snack-size guacamole  
  • Leftover Sauce:  Make Your Own Pizza
  • Whole Wheat Flat Bread, sauce, shredded cheese

