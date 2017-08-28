New Haven students headed back to school on Monday

It's back to class for kids in the Elm City, as New Haven schools opened their doors on Monday morning.

While summer vacation came to a close Monday morning, there were plenty of smiles in New Haven as another school year got underway for about 22,000 students.

For Kati Diaz, she was sorry to see summer unofficially end, but excited for her young son who is now a first grader.

"Happy but sad at the same time. I miss my munchkin when he's not home, but I’m glad he's back in school, back to education which is more important than being home,” Diaz said.

"It feels good to be back in school, because I learned a lot,” said fourth grader Zakai Henderson.

State law requires schools to be in session 180 days, barring any snow days.

New Haven's last day is scheduled for June 14.

