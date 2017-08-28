CT National Guard headed to Houston to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Connecticut National Guard airmen have been deployed to Houston to help with the recovery efforts, according to an announcement from the governor.

A C-130H cargo plane and eight Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing of the Connecticut National Guard was sent to help those affected by the hurricane. The airmen left the Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby on Monday afternoon. C-130H pilots, crewmembers, loadmasters, and maintainers were among those who made the trip to Houston.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Connecticut knows "what it’s like to experience extreme weather events, and we know how vital it is for local and state governments to work together and provide assistance during times of natural disasters or other emergencies."

“I thank our Connecticut Air National Guardsmen for taking on this mission to give Texas aid during this great time of need. The State of Connecticut stands ready to provide support in the ongoing response and recovery efforts. The growing emergence of extreme weather events has transformed the way we respond to emergencies and is a key reason why we must continue strengthening our infrastructure to withstand the types of catastrophic storms that we’ve experienced in recent years.”

Major General Thaddeus J. Martin, Adjutant General and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard, said their thoughts and prayers are with those "suffering from the effects of Hurricane Harvey."

“Even on the heels of the unit’s first large-scale, overseas deployment, the 103rd Airlift Wing – and the entire Connecticut National Guard – stands ready to aid the men and women of this nation anytime, anywhere," Martin said in a statement on Monday.

We're deploying @CTNationalGuard Airmen and a C-130H cargo plane to Texas to assist with #HurricaneHarvey response → https://t.co/UtwDzg6UOK pic.twitter.com/Zum7UtXSTT — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) August 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.