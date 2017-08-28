Keeping an Eye on a Tropical System to our South!

MONDAY RECAP

Our stretch of pleasant weather continued into today! After another chilly start across Connecticut with morning low temperatures in the 40s and 50s, the mercury reached the middle and upper 70s this afternoon with dew point temperatures in the 40s and 50s once again. There were a few more high clouds today than over the weekend, but we remained dry and will remain so through this afternoon and evening.

INCREASING CLOUDS TONIGHT

A low pressure system currently located off of the coast of the Southeastern United States may become Tropical Storm Irma shortly as it tracks to the northeast. It is currently projected to track towards the Carolinas before moving northeast into the Atlantic Ocean offshore of New England tomorrow and tomorrow night as it transitions into a non-tropical cyclone.

While the system will still be far away from us tonight, it will spread mid and high level clouds into Connecticut as we go through the night. As such, low temperatures will not be quite as cool as the past several nights – generally in the 50s.

CLOUDY AND COOL TOMORROW, SOME UNCERTAINTY

The system will bring lots of clouds and a gusty easterly to northeasterly will likely get steadier as the day progresses. Thus, our high temperatures will only get to within a couple of degrees either side of 70 degrees! The normal high at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks for August 29th is 81 degrees.

From there, the computer models differ on as to exactly what impacts the system will have on Connecticut. The NAM model brings the system close enough to bring about an inch of rain to southeastern Connecticut with anywhere from 0.25-0.75” of rain elsewhere in the state. The GFS, meanwhile, tracks the system far enough away that the shoreline will receive about a tenth of an inch of rain with little or none inland. Regardless of how much rain we get, some gusty winds and some high waves will be possible on Long Island Sound, so we will certainly continue to keep an eye on the forecast!

Any rain that does fall will likely develop late tomorrow afternoon or tomorrow evening and continue into tomorrow night. Low temperatures will be in the 50s in much of the state, so it will feel quite cool outside!

IMPROVING WEATHER WEDNESDAY

By Wednesday morning, regardless of what happens tomorrow night, the system will move away to the northeast. Any remaining showers will quickly end and skies will clear out. Though it will be breezy in the morning, that too will die down as the day goes on. It will be quite pleasant with highs in the middle to upper 70s with low humidity!

AFTERNOON SHOWERS THURSDAY

Thursday will start out sunny, but clouds will increase and showers will be possible during the afternoon thanks to an approaching cold front. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, some of which could become strong. Ahead of the front, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, which is very close to normal for the last day of August.

COOL START TO SEPTEMBER

Friday

A taste of fall is on the way for Friday – the 1st of September! Despite abundant sunshine, high temperatures will struggle get out of the 60s in most of inland Connecticut! That is closer to our average highs for October 1st as opposed to September 1st! Dew point temperatures will likely be in the 30s in much of the state! Because the wind will be out of the north and northwest on Friday, coastal locations will actually be warmer, with lower 70s expected. Friday night will be clear and chilly, with the mercury dropping well down into the 40s in many towns! The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for September 2nd is 43, set in 1967.

SATURDAY

After a chilly start, Saturday will be a little bit warmer than Friday – middle 70s for highs – but still cool for Labor Day weekend. It will be mostly sunny with very low humidity, so it will be a great day for outdoor Labor Day weekend plans!

POTENTIALLY WET SUNDAY

There have been some changes to the forecast for Sunday. We were originally thinking a cold front would pick up moisture from Tropical Storm Harvey and deliver us showers and storms for Monday, but that now appears to be on the way for Sunday. Skies will quickly cloud up and there will be numerous showers and thunderstorms during the day Sunday, some of which could produce heavy rainfall! Right now, we think there will be enough breaks of sun for temperatures to climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, but if there are more clouds, these highs could be several degrees cooler. Stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News as we continue to fine-tune the forecast!

WARM AND DRY MONDAY

The front looks to move off to the east for Monday, setting us up for a great Labor Day! A northwesterly breeze will sweep away any leftover moisture and the sun will come out. The cool air will lag behind the front, so highs should reach the lower and middle 80s in most of the state, though humidity levels will be low. If this forecast holds, it will be a great day for cookouts or going to the beach!

HURRICANE HARVEY

Harvey made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast about 40 miles northeast of Corpus Christi this past Friday night as a major Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph! It was the first major – Category 3 or higher -- hurricane to strike the United States mainland since Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Harvey produced high storm surge (of up to 12 feet), heavy, flooding rains, wind and tornadoes. As of the latest advisory, Harvey has been downgraded to a minimal tropical storm with winds of 40 miles per hour. That said, the storm has moved only very slowly over the past several days. That has meant extraordinarily heavy rain for southeast Texas, with many locations receiving 15-30” of rain! Harvey is currently projected to briefly emerge offshore and then make a second landfall to the southwest of Houston as a tropical storm, which is absolutely horrible news! Rainfall totals may double by the end of this week, making what is already a catastrophic flooding situation even worse!!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”