Long-time baby furnishing store abruptly closes, owner speaks out

A popular baby furnishing store in Southington abruptly closed its doors, and now some families are wondering when they will get what they already paid for.

Baby's World and Kid's Rooms Too has been business on the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike in Southington for decades

"This store has been here probably 45 years, I ran it, I managed it, then I owned it and I ran it on my own for about 3 and a half years,” said Garfield Angus.

The store closed at the end of July without much notice. The landlord said that the rent was not paid, but the owner of the store, Angus said there was more to it.

"It got to the point where lawyers got involved and they basically, with what I owe them, it outweighs what they owe me. So, the lawyer said walk away,” Angus said.

On top of rent, Angus said he realized he was paying for electricity for the entire building.

Eyewitness News received some complaints from some soon to-be mothers that had made orders from the store just before it closed.

"If you order your items, you do expect to receive them. That is upsetting. People work very hard for their money and you know they want these items,” said Theresa Ronpre, of Cheshire.

Angus says he worked on making deliveries to nine customers over the weekend and has 15 more to take care of.

"I’m just asking all my customers that I’ve taken their money, I’ve already ordered your stuff so just give me some time to get it,” Angus said.

He added that he’s been in contact with police.

"I left my number with the Southington police, my cell phone number, you can call me 24 hours, you want to yell at me you got 24 hours a day to do it because Southington police have my phone number, I’m not hiding from anyone,” Angus said.

He says he doesn't expect to open another physical location because most sales have been online.

"What's the point of spending $3,500 a month and paying a high electric bill just so I can sit here six days a week and get lucky if a customer walks through on the weekends. So, in a way it was a blessing in disguise,” Angus said.

He is reassuring all customers that they will be getting what they paid for.

