Man shot and killed by officers after approaching police with gun

Connecticut State Police said a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in New Milford.

On Monday evening, police were called to a disturbance at a home on Outlook Road, where a man was seen running out of a home with a shot gun.

Police said the man ran into the woods, and that's when police set up a perimeter and tried to get him to come out of the woods.

The man eventually walked out and began approaching officers with a shot gun.

He ignored demands to drop his weapon, and that's when a New Milford officer fired at least one shot, hitting the man.

The man was taken to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released.

