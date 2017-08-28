Dog abandoned by homeless owners in Harwinton

This dog was abandoned in Harwinton and now officials want to find his owners (Harwinton Animal Control)

Animal control officers in Harwinton are searching for the owner who abandoned their pit bull behind a veterinarian’s office.

A note was left with the dog saying his owners were homeless and couldn't find anyone to take the dog in.

The note mentioned he did have a biting problem and was loved.

Now animal officers are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone who recognizes the dog should contact Harwinton Animal Control at 860-806-8743.

