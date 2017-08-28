22-year-old seriously injured in Manchester hit-and-run

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Manchester on Monday.

It happened around 6 p.m. on North Street.

Police said the driver reportedly hit the victim, Christopher Rickertt of Manchester, with a car and then fled the scene.

Rickertt suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A witness described the suspect’s car as a tan or brown older model SUV.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact police at 860-533-8651.

