Shooter detection system being used to keep students safe

The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
Springfield police said a 51-year-old man from Connecticut was killed in a car accident this afternoon.More >
Springfield police said a 51-year-old man from Connecticut was killed in a car accident this afternoon.More >
A former special education teacher was busted after showing up to a meeting with who he thought was a 15-year-old boy.More >
A former special education teacher was busted after showing up to a meeting with who he thought was a 15-year-old boy.More >
A Hartford police detective was arrested for driving under the influence charges after an incident early Sunday morning.More >
A Hartford police detective was arrested for driving under the influence charges after an incident early Sunday morning.More >
A popular baby furnishing store in Southington abruptly closed its doors, and now some families are wondering when they will get what they already paid for.More >
A popular baby furnishing store in Southington abruptly closed its doors, and now some families are wondering when they will get what they already paid for.More >
Environmental officials identified the two Fairfield men who died in a New Haven boating incident in New Haven.More >
Environmental officials identified the two Fairfield men who died in a New Haven boating incident in New Haven.More >
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >
Connecticut State Police said a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in New Milford.More >
Connecticut State Police said a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in New Milford.More >
A man who says he lost everything during Hurricane Harvey has an emotional phone reunion with his dad.More >
A man who says he lost everything during Hurricane Harvey has an emotional phone reunion with his dad.More >
Taylor Swift debuted the eye-popping music video for her new song at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, which featured the singer dressed like a zombie in one scene and surrounded by slithering snakes in another.More >
Taylor Swift debuted the eye-popping music video for her new song at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, which featured the singer dressed like a zombie in one scene and surrounded by slithering snakes in another.More >