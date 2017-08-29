Bells will be ringing in Hartford schools for first day

Another school year kicks off for Hartford Public Schools on Tuesday morning, this time without a state budget.

More than 20,000 students will be heading back to class for the new academic year.

Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez joined Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. and said the staff is very excited to welcome the students.

However, she said there is still some uncertainty with regard to the lack of a state budget.

She said the district had to make some reductions, including 80 positions.

"We hope that we don't have to continue down that road," Torres-Rodriguez said. "Nonetheless, our students are here. They are coming to us today. And we are ready."

Torres-Rodriguez said she wanted parents to know that everyone in the district was in it together to make students successful.

Hartford wasn't the only district to have to make cuts.

Neighboring West Hartford said it had to cut teaching positions because of the lack of funding.

Lawmakers are not expected to vote on a budget until mid-September.

