Armed man shot, killed by police in New Milford

Police in New Milford said they shot and killed a man who was armed with a shotgun on Monday.

Investigators remained on the scene well into Tuesday morning.

Neighbors said the whole ordeal has left them shaken.

State police have been holding down the scene on Outlook Road as they try to piece together what led up to the shooting.

New Milford police said they were called to a home there on Monday night for some kind of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they said the suspect took off into the woods.

They said he was armed with the shotgun and when they tracked him down, he approached them with the weapon in his hand.

Officers said the man did not follow orders to drop the gun and that's when an officer fired at least one shot.

The man was rushed to Danbury Hospital where he later died.

No one else was hurt.

The man's name has not yet been released.

His connection to the home that police were called to has also not been revealed.

