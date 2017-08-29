Hillary Clinton to sign books in Connecticut

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be making her way to Brookfield and Middletown for a couple of book signings.

Her book, What Happened, covers what she was thinking and feeling during the 2016 presidential campaign in which she lost to President Donald Trump.

Clinton said the book reveals her personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party and going up against an opponent who "broke all the rules."

"In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I've often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net," Clinton wrote in the opening pages of the memoir. "Now I'm letting my guard down."

First, she'll be at the Costco in Brookfield on Sept. 16 at noon.

Then on Oct. 21, she's coming the RJ Julia Bookstore at Wesleyan University in Middletown.

Wesleyan said it is a ticket event. A ticket is $30 plus tax. The price includes admission to the signing line and a copy of the book.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.