Police search for people responsible for ATV theft in West Haven

Police are investigating the theft of a small all-terrain vehicle from a home in West Haven late Monday night.

The theft of 110cc model ATV, which is pink and white colored, was reported at a residence on Trumbull Street around 11:15 p.m.

Police released a photo of the ATV being taken by two men. In the photo, one of the men was carrying the rear of the quad and police said he is believed to have a large tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information can call the West Haven Police Department at 203-937-3900. People can leave tips by clicking here. Police said all information sent to them can be confidential.

