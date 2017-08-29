Multiple storm systems to brush Connecticut in the coming days

A tropical system, another storm later in the week and the remnants of Harvey all could impact Connecticut in the coming days.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the first system, a tropical one, will pass offshore Tuesday night.

However, he said it'll be close enough to bring some wind and a little rain for coastal and southeastern Connecticut.

The time frame looks to be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"If the storm tracks a bit farther north, rain could reach the I-84 corridor," Dixon said.

Wind gusts could top between 30 and 35 mph during that time frame.

Temperatures for Wednesday should top out in the upper 70s with lows in the mid-50s.

"Next, we’ll still run the risk for some rain/storms Thursday afternoon with a cold front," Dixon said.

The high for the day looks to be 80 degrees with lows in the 50s once again.

Behind that, the week will end on a quiet and dry note; however, it will be much cooler.

Lows could dip into the mid-40s Friday into Saturday.

"Regarding the [Labor Day] holiday weekend, our forecast remains on track," Dixon said. "[It will be] dry, sunny but cool Saturday, rain/storms possible Sunday as a system interacts with remnant moisture from Harvey, then dry [and] warmer on Monday."

