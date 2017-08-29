Email ransomware prompts warning from DRS, IRS

Emails pretending to be from the Internal Revenue Service or the Federal Bureau of Investigation may be part of a ransomware scam designed to take your computer data hostage.

State Department of Revenue Service Commissioner Kevin Sullivan issued a warning about the scams on Tuesday.

"Email-related scams are ongoing," Sullivan said. "They try to trick people to get at personal information, passwords and money. Cybercriminal tactics are constantly evolving. Be cautious of emails that may try to lure you into clicking a link or opening an attachment.”

Sullivan said the scam tries to entice users to download a fake FBI questionnaire that actually infects their computers.

The malware or ransomware then prevents users from accessing data stored on their device until they pay the scammers to unlock it.

The DRS said it has joined the IRS and the tax industry in an attempt to raise awareness for the campaign, which they call Don't Take the Bait.

Victims should immediately report crimes to the FBI at the Internet Crime Complaint Center, www.IC3.gov. Forward any IRS-themed scams to phishing@irs.gov or contact DRS by calling -860-297-5962 or outside the Hartford calling area at 800-382-9463.

