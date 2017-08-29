Enfield police investigate hit-and-run

The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
A 7-year-old girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge early Sunday morning, Worcester police say, but she still managed to ...More >
Connecticut State Police said a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in New Milford.More >
A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Manchester on Monday.More >
A 3-year-old girl is recovering after being bit by a shark at a Florida beach.More >
A popular baby furnishing store in Southington abruptly closed its doors, and now some families are wondering when they will get what they already paid for.More >
Our stretch of pleasant weather continued into today!More >
Cloudy, breezy and cooler today!More >
Pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch has rejected allegations that it isn't opening its doors to residents displaced by flooding, saying that it will do so on Tuesday.More >
It's a hearbreaking photo shared across social media. Two dogs left all alone in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. But this story has a happy ending. The two dogs were finally rescued.More >
Animal control officers in Harwinton are searching for the owner who abandoned their pit bull behind a veterinarian’s office.More >
