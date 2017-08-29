Enfield police investigate hit-and-run

A hit-and-run in Enfield has police seeking a driver.

Police said it happened on Shaker Road near Camerota Truck Parts on Tuesday afternoon.

They said the road is not closed and there's no word on any injuries.

The incident happened around 1:50 p.m.

Officers remained on the scene just after 2:15 p.m.

Eyewitness News has a crew heading to the scene.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.