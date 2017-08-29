What the American Red Cross needs for Harvey relief

While Hurricane Harvey has displaced thousands of people in southeastern Texas, it has touched people in Connecticut, and many are looking to donate what they can.

“There are a lot of moving variable. The rain hasn't stopped. They've lost power and are moving around supplies by boat and large trucks and it's very difficult to operate and they haven't hit ground zero yet,” said Richard Branigan, chief program officer with the American Red Cross.

Workers with the American Red Cross in Farmington said people have been calling or dropping by to donate, and while the help is appreciated, there are certain items that are not needed, like baked goods, clothing, and even toys for children.

“We get people coming through the door wanting to donate clothing or other good, baked goods or things of that kind. As sweet as it gets, it doesn't help people on the ground in Houston and in surrounding areas immediately,” Branigan said.

It’s that immediate need that takes top priority right now.

“If you look at where we are in the country and where it's going to in Texas, it's not like you're delivering it to someone's doorstep. It has to be sorted and cleaned if you're donating a clothing or teddy bear. It sounds wonderful to do that and there's a time and place and right now the need is immediate and its life-safety at risk,” Branigan said.

The American Red Cross says monetary donations are best. It allows them to continue the work they train so hard for.

“It's the financial contributions of the American public the ability to respond and that's what we are doing right now, we are feeding people, giving them shelter, we are looking their immediate needs which is over the next 2-3 weeks, getting roof over their head and keeping them fed,” Branigan said.

In the near future, other nonprofit organizations might get on board to collect clothing and other items for those in need.

If you’d like to donate your time with the American Red Cross and head to Texas to help, you have to go through some training. You can learn more here.

Channel 3 is holding three donation drives on Wednesday, Aug. 29 to collect monetary donations for the American Red Cross.

Anyone interested in helping can drop off monetary donations at our studios, located at 333 Capital Blvd. in Rocky Hill from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The second location is Connecticut Science Center, located at 250 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Our radio partner, 102.9 The Whale, will join us at the science center to collect donations and broadcast live throughout the day.

Lastly, Channel 3's friends at 99.1 PLR and 94.3 WYBC will be at Jordan's Furniture at 40 Sargent Dr. from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The radio stations will have tents at the store to collect donations.

All donations will go to the American Red Cross. All checks should be made to the AMERICAN RED CROSS with HARVEY in the memo line.

