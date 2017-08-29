3 people in CT sickened with Salmonella Agbeni Infections after handling turtles

CDC officials broke down people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Agbeni. (CDC)

An outbreak of Salmonella infections could be the cause of three people getting sick. (DEEP)

Three people in Connecticut have gotten sick from turtles, according to federal officials.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella infections that happen when people make contact with pet turtles. The outbreak started on March 1, 2017, and went on Aug. 3, 2017.

There have been reports of 37 people being infected with Salmonella infections in 13 states including in Connecticut. There have been no deaths, but 16 people were taken to the hospital, CDC officials said.

CDC officials said 32 percent of those sickened with the Salmonella infections were 5 years old and under.

According to CDC officials, there were epidemiologic and laboratory findings that linked "the human SalmonellaAgbeni infections to contact with turtles or their environments, such as water from a turtle habitat."

While interviewing 33 patients, about 45 percent of them told CDC officials that they had "contact with turtles or their environment" before getting the Salmonella infections. Six people reported that they had bought a turtle from a flea market or street vendor, or receiving the turtle as a gift.

CDC officials said "since 1975, the FDA has banned selling and distributing turtles with shells less than 4 inches long as pets because they are often linked to Salmonella infections, especially in young children."

In end, CDC officials said the outbreak could "continue since consumers might be unaware of the risk of Salmonella infection from small turtles."

To learn more about the Connecticut cases, click here.

For more information on preventing Salmonella infections, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.