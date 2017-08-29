Nonprofit helping families impacted by Harvey

As Harvey continues to drench Texas and the Gulf Coast, a Connecticut based non-profit is on the ground right now, helping families in need, especially those with young children.

"Save the Children" is doing just that, working with shelters and making sure the youngest family members are safe and being taken care of while their moms and dads take care of the family's immediate and long term needs.

"It’s scary for adults, so you can imagine how scary it is for kids, so they need a moment to just be kids again,” said Jeremy Soulliere, who is on the ground in Texas with Save the Children.

The non-profit is in the process of setting up a number of child-friendly spaces at emergency shelters.

"That gives the kids a place to go to get some sense of normalcy, do arts and crafts, some learning games, play, just be kids, while the parents deal with that hectic stuff going on around them and figure out that next step,” Soulliere said.

Save the Children set up its first child-friendly space, a well-supervised area where kids can socialize and begin to recover, at a shelter in San Antonio.

Soulliere said evacuees are coming in daily from Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast, including potentially thousands more arriving on Tuesday; not easy for those families who have now lost everything

“There's a lot of confusion. Families are displaced, they ultimately are looking just to find a place to stay, be safe,” Soulliere said.

He said they continue to work with local partners in Texas to see where the need is greatest, not just providing shelter, but also much-needed supplies.

"We're also delivering supplies, over the next couple of days in the Austin area where there is great need at the shelters there, that includes pack and play cribs, crib sheets, hygiene kits, wash basins for infants and toddlers, just essential items parents need right away when displaced from homes, also including strollers, that kind of stuff,” Soulliere said.

Save the Children will be in Texas for quite some time, assessing the need as they set up more child-friendly spaces.

