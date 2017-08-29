Beware of scammers when donating to Harvey victims

Damage to the Bay House Condominiums is shown in Rockport, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on Monday. (Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

When a tragedy like Harvey strikes, people want to do their part to help those affected.

However, a big concern is the scammers out there trying to take advantage of peoples’ kindness.

"People are good-hearted. They want to help their fellow human beings and I’m glad to see Connecticut is stepping up,” said CT Attorney General George Jepsen.

It’s a shame we have to worry about this type of thing, but unfortunately, with the good comes the bad, and that comes in the form of scam artists looking to steal money.

"It’s generally better to go with established charities who have a history and a documented record of good performance,” Jepsen said.

He said some red flags are typically scammers will reach out by email, social media, or phone.

Also, beware of anyone pressuring you to donate or asking you to give out your personal information.

"Make sure you do your due diligence to ensure that you're comfortable and that your money is going to be spent the way you want it to be spent,” Jepsen said.

While the effects of Harvey are going to be felt for quite a while, Jepsen says that allows all of us to take our time and make sure we get it right.

"Keep in mind that the disaster unfolding in southeastern Texas and Houston isn't an overnight emergency. It's going to be around for a long time and so there's time to pick your charities with care,” Jepsen said.

