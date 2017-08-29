See Click Fix app helping hurricane victims in Texas

Many Texans impacted by Harvey are using the "See Click Fix" app to report flooding and drainage issues. (WFSB)

A New Haven startup is providing some much-needed help for those in Houston.

Many Texans impacted by Harvey are using the "See Click Fix" app to report flooding and drainage issues.

The app is not only giving the city a heads up but also not tying up emergency dispatch.

A number of years ago, See Click Fix partnered with Houston and its 3-1-1 number.

The app is an easy way for residents to connect with the city government, and now with Harvey, it's coming in handy.

Founder Ben Berkowitz sees the widespread devastation.

The blue dots on the map show clusters of neighborhoods dealing with problems. And because of Harvey, that's pretty much everywhere in Houston.

Over the past few days, hundreds of Houston residents, and those from nearby towns, have logged onto "See Click Fix" alerting authorities to flooding, downed trees, and malfunctioning street lights.

“They're letting the city know through as many channels as possible that they're in need of assistance, but through See Click Fix they're also letting their neighbors know,” Berkowitz said. "We have photos of people's homes where the entire first floor is flooded out. I saw a request this morning where a person was asking for assistance for a boat to get them out of a home."

See Click Fix started in New Haven 10 years ago, quickly expanding with city and towns all over the country.

For Harvey, it’s not just Houston, but also a number of nearby smaller communities as well.

"This is what we do every day. Sometimes its disasters, most of the time it’s not, but it is at the end of the day it’s about connecting people with constructive, meaningful ways so they can live healthier lives and have stronger communities,” Berkowitz said.

He added that with more rain on the way for Texas, in New Haven they’re making sure their computer servers are up and running so they can be as helpful as possible.

