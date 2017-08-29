Western CT State University student struck by car

A Western Connecticut State University student was hit by a car on Tuesday evening.

The university reported it around 6:30 p.m., saying it happened on White Street.

Officials said the 27-year-old transfer student was taken to Danbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver did stop and waited for police.

