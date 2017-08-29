Western CT State University student struck by car - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Western CT State University student struck by car

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -

A Western Connecticut State University student was hit by a car on Tuesday.

The university reported it around 6:30 p.m., saying it happened on White Street.

The student was taken to Danbury Hospital.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.