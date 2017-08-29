Conditions Improve Today, Storm Threat Tomorrow...

TODAY...

A storm system passing by offshore brought some wind (gusts only 20-25 mph) and rain to Connecticut. As of daybreak Wednesday, the rain was in the process of winding down from west to east. While many towns received around a tenth of an inch, others throughout coastal and southeastern CT picked up around a quarter of an inch of rain.

As the day progresses, the system will move rapidly out to sea and conditions will quickly improve. Clouds will erode and by later this afternoon the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, a little below the average high of 80... but considerably milder than yesterday!

THURSDAY…

It’ll feel more like summer again tomorrow with temperatures rising to near 80 degrees. Overall, we can expect a partly sunny day, but a cold front could generate scattered showers and perhaps even a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. At this point we are not expecting any severe weather since the front will not have a great deal of moisture to work with as it moves through the region.

The air will turn much cooler at night as a northwesterly flow intensifies on the heels of the departing front. The mercury will dip to 45-55 by dawn Friday.

A COOL START TO SEPTEMBER…

A taste of fall is on the way for Friday – the 1st day of September! Despite a good deal of sunshine, highs will only range from the 60s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 70s at the coast. The normal high for September 1st is 80 degrees, but it will feel more like October 1st when the normal high is 69 degrees. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze as well and it could gust to 30 mph or higher.

Friday night will be clear and chilly with the mercury dropping deep into the 40s in many locations! The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for September 2nd is 43, set in 1967. It could be very close!

THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…

After a chilly start, Saturday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the mid-70s, which is still on the cool side for the Labor Day weekend. It will be mostly sunny and the humidity will be very low, so it will be a great day for outdoor activities.

A storm system will move through New England on Sunday and it could bring a period of steady and possibly heavy rain. This is especially true if tropical moisture from the remnants of Harvey get drawn into the system. If our timing is correct rain will begin in the morning, but it should end later in the day as a drier northwesterly flow develops. The drier air will set us up for a nice end to the holiday weekend.

Monday, Labor Day, is looking great! We can expect a partly to mostly sunny sky and it will feel more like summer with highs in the lower 80s away from the beaches. It’ll certainly be warm enough for a dip in the pool or for a holiday gathering outdoors.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The warming trend will become more pronounced on Tuesday. A south-southwesterly flow along with partly sunny skies will push temperatures well into the 80s on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms in advance of a cold front are possible Tuesday night.

HARVEY…

According to the National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston, rainfall from Harvey has now surpassed 50" in some areas in Texas and the result has been and continues to be catastrophic flooding. Here is what they wrote: "Harvey has has now set a preliminary record, surpassing 50 inches for the greatest amount of measured single-storm rainfall for the continental US."

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest

