Rain tonight, but brighter and warmer days ahead!

A storm will pass out to sea to the south of New England tonight. The storm has not acquired tropical characteristics and probably won’t. Still, it is a fairly strong storm and it will cause rough surf and high seas along the ocean facing beaches of Southern New England and the surrounding coastal waters.

Here in Connecticut, we can expect periods of rain, but nothing too heavy. Actually, we really need some rain since the last time we had enough rain to measure in Windsor Locks was last Tuesday, August 22nd. Winds could gust to 30 mph or higher, especially in coastal sections of New London County.

It’ll be quite cool this evening with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

TOMORROW…

The storm will move rapidly out to sea and weather conditions will quickly improve. Any linger showers will end early in the morning, then skies will become partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, which will be nice after a cool day today.

Temperatures will dip into the 50s to near 60 degrees tomorrow night under a clear to partly cloudy sky.

SHOWERS THURSDAY…

It’ll feel more like summer again on Thursday with temperatures rising to near 80 degrees. Overall, we can expect a partly sunny day, but a cold front will pass through the state later in the afternoon with scattered showers and perhaps even a few thunderstorms. At this point we are not expecting any severe weather since the front will not have a great deal of moisture to work with.

The air will turn much cooler Thursday night as a northwesterly flow intensifies on the heels of the departing front. The mercury will dip to 45-55 by dawn Friday.

A COOL START TO SEPTEMBER…

A taste of fall is on the way for Friday – the 1st day of September! Despite a good deal of sunshine, highs will only range from the 60s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 70s at the coast. The normal high for September 1st is 80 degrees, but it will feel more like October 1st when the normal high is 69 degrees. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze as well and it could gust to 30 mph or higher.

Friday night will be clear and chilly with the mercury dropping deep into the 40s in many locations! The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for September 2nd is 43, set in 1967. It could be very close!

THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…

After a chilly start, Saturday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the middle 70s, which is still on the cool side for the Labor Day weekend. It will be mostly sunny and the humidity will be very low, so it will be a great day for outdoor activities.

A storm system will move through New England on Sunday and it could bring a period of steady and possibly heavy rain. This is especially true if tropical moisture from the remnants of Harvey get drawn into the system. If our timing is correct rain will begin in the morning, but it should end later in the day as a drier northwesterly flow develops. The drier air will set us up for a nice end to the holiday weekend.

Monday, Labor Day, is looking great! We can expect partly to mostly sunny skies and it will feel more like summer with highs in the lower 80s away from the beaches. It’ll certainly be warm enough for a dip in the pool or for a holiday gathering outdoors.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The warming trend will become more pronounced on Tuesday. A south-southwesterly flow along with partly sunny skies will push temperatures well into the 80s on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms in advance of a cold front are possible Tuesday night.

HURRICANE HARVEY…

Harvey continues to produce catastrophic flooding in portions of Texas and Louisiana. There has been a preliminary report of 49.32” of rain to the southeast of Houston. If this verifies, it would be the greatest rainfall on record from a tropical system to strike the contiguous United States. The previous record is 48” in Texas from Tropical Storm Amelia in 1978. The record for Florida is 45.2” from Hurricane Easy in 1950. For comparison, the record for Connecticut is 16.86” from Tropical Storm Diane in 1955. However, Diane struck less than a week after Tropical Storm Connie and the result was massive flooding.

Harvey is currently a tropical storm just off the coast of Texas. Harvey is expected to make landfall again near the border of Texas and Louisiana tomorrow morning. Harvey is moving toward the North-Northeast at 6 mph and is expected to increase in forward speed with time. The worst of the rain should move out of Texas tomorrow, but rainfall totals could reach or even exceed 50” in some locations. Harvey will move northward across Louisiana tomorrow with flooding rain.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

