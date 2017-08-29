CT firefighters collect supplies for trip to Texas

Firefighters in Beacon Falls are loading up supplies to bring to Texas (WFSB)

Many are looking for ways to donate to the victims in Texas, and communities all over are collecting anything they can do help out.

People in Beacon Falls have been collecting supplies all day for the people who need help in Texas, and the best part is it's just the beginning.

Harvey is hitting home for a Connecticut family.

The Moffat's moved from Beacon Falls to the Houston area. In a FaceTime interview, Joy and Randy Moffat said they are okay, but their daughter Miranda is trapped in a flooded home.

“It's hard because I can't get to her and I can't, she's basically saying that she wants everyone to be rescued before her,” said Joy Moffat.

Help is on the on the way from the Moffat's home town.

Volunteers with from the Beacon Hose Company Number One Fire Department have been collecting supplies all day, and by Thursday morning they'll be on the way to Texas.

Four emergency responders, Cal Brennan, Ryan Caulfield, Tim Hanks, and Mike McGee will use personal vacation time to take a massive trailer down to a fire house in Texas.

“The messages we are getting is that's great, we can't believe you guys are coming down, we really need the help,” said Ryan Caulfield.

Cal's brother Kyle Brennan, who helped organize the drive, is proud of the volunteers and all the people who have donated. The response has been overwhelming.

“It really shows the real character of a town when you go outside it to help other people in need,” Kyle Brennan said.

Down in Texas, the Moffat's have been following the drive closely. They say the donations coming from their old hometown have given them a little joy during a very trying time.

“Just keep it coming because they're going to need it in the next few weeks. It's a great feeling knowing a small town like Beacon Falls can connect to Houston,” the Moffats said.

One thing Beacon Hose Company firefighters said they really need are baby supplies. Everything from diapers to wipes to formula.

To make a donation, head over to the firehouse on North Main Street in Beacon Falls between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.