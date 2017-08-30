Newington businesses could soon put up advertising signs

Newington business owners say a temporary sign ban is hurting their bottom lines (WFSB)

A proposal that would allow small Newington businesses to post advertising signs could move forward once and for all.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to vote on the controversial proposal on Wednesday.

The proposal includes many regulations as to what businesses will be allowed to do when it comes to advertising.

Officials said one involves a sign being no more more than 10 feet from a business's main entrance.

The battle between small business owners and the commission has been going on for months.

A ban was extended back in June to give town officials more time to hash out a policy.

It was initially implemented because of concerns over safety and appearance.

Businesses said the ban is hurting their bottom line because they can't advertise to passing drivers.

The commission's meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Newington Town Hall.

