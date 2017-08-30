Homework motivation starts with the parents

Coming home from a practice, rehearsal, after school activity or job can make it hard for a child to sit down and concentrate on homework.

Motivation is key, and according to experts, it starts with the parents.

Laura Mutrie, a clinical assistant professor at Quinnipiac University in Hamden said it's important for parents to know what assignments their child or children have and check in with them to make sure they're getting done.

Mutrie said parents can set a timer if their children tend to get too distracted or figure out ways to "celebrate" the completion of work.

"Now we can go out for an ice cream if it's still hot weather, or maybe we can watch a TV show together before bedtime," she recommended. "Stuff like that."

Mutrie said those can be great motivators for children in 4th, 5th or 6th grade.

She also stressed that as kids get older, parents should not do the homework for them. Even a simple proofread can do more harm than good.

