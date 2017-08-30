Xbox 'buyer' accused of robbing Plainville seller

Quinn Daniels is accused of robbing a man in Plainville of his Xbox. (Plainville police)

A man faces charges for robbing another man of his Xbox gaming system in Plainville.

According to police, Quinn Daniels, 21, of New Haven, contacted the victim through the smartphone marketplace app "Offerup."

He and the victim arranged to meet for the sale of the Xbox.

However, police said Daniels robbed the seller at knifepoint on Tuesday just after 7:30 p.m. He took off in a vehicle with the Xbox.

A suspect was quickly developed.

Just before midnight, Daniels was taken into custody, police said.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, disorderly conduct, sixth-degree larceny and first-degree reckless endangerment.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Daniels is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday in Bristol.

