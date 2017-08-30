Melissa Cole shows us how to make healthy PBJ sandwiches

Channel 3 has a healthy twist on a favorite lunch time meal.

Melissa Cole has some ideas on how to make that peanut butter and jelly sandwich healthier. She suggested using whole wheat bread or even using sunflower seed butter as an alternative to peanut butter and reduced-sugar jelly.

To add some fun to the process, Cole suggested using cookie cutters to fun shapes.

Apples are another fun staple of children's lunches. Cole suggested:

Slice up apple, leaving bottoms uncut so the kids can snap off pieces

Put paper towel around apple

Then rubber band around paper towel to avoid turning brown

