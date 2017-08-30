Channel 3 Kids Camp Golf Tournament tees off today

The Mohegan Sun Golf Club is hosting the Channel 3 Kids Camp Golf Tournament on Wednesday. (channel3kidscamp.org)

It's one of the biggest fundraising events for the Channel 3 Kids Camp and it's happening on Wednesday.

The annual Channel 3 Kids Camp Golf Tournament tees off at 11 a.m. at Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Baltic.

The camp said it hopes to raise $100,000 for the campers.

Meteorologist Scot Haney emceed the event and Channel 3 General Manager Klarn DePalma was the tournament chair.

The tournament has been running for 20 years.

For more information on the Channel 3 Kids Camp, head here.

More on the tournament itself can be seen here.

