Community service workers found body in Hartford park

A body was found at a popular park in Hartford on Wednesday morning and now it's a homicide investigation.

Few details were released, but police were spotted at the Keney Park pond house off of Edwards Street around 11:30 a.m.

The male victim, whose identity has not been released, was stabbed near a foot bridge, according to police. He is believed to have been in his 20s.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said he had several puncture wounds, including in the face and neck.

Police said the people who discovered the body on Wednesday were underage concert goers who were caught drinking at the Florida Georgia Line concert a few weeks. They were assigned to do community service work at Keney Park.

The pond at Keney Park is a favorite spot for many like Lucresia Colbert.

“I always walk the path right here do my daily little exercise up by the stadium, by the horse stadium, and come back down,” Colbert said, adding that she was surprised to hear what happened.

Police said this death is the 19 homicide in 2017. Last year, a total of 14 homicides, lowest ever since police started tracking them. There were 31 homicides in 2015.

There was surveillance video by the pool. Police said they are looking through video now and will release it to the public if they need public’s assistance.

There's also no word on a suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000 or by clicking here.

