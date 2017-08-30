West Haven police seek sex assault suspect

Kanaji Cooper is wanted by West Haven police on sex assault charges. (West Haven police)

Police in West Haven released a flier for a "wanted" man.

They said 38-year-old Kanaji Cooper is wanted for sexual assault.

He'll be charged with first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury.

Police said his bond has been set at $100,000.

Details about the case were not released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West Haven police at 203-937-3900.

