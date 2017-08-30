West Haven police seek sex assault suspect - WFSB 3 Connecticut

West Haven police seek sex assault suspect

Posted: Updated:
Kanaji Cooper is wanted by West Haven police on sex assault charges. (West Haven police) Kanaji Cooper is wanted by West Haven police on sex assault charges. (West Haven police)
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

Police in West Haven released a flier for a "wanted" man.

They said 38-year-old Kanaji Cooper is wanted for sexual assault.

He'll be charged with first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury.

Police said his bond has been set at $100,000.

Details about the case were not released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West Haven police at 203-937-3900.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.