South Windsor students and police ready to take on the school year

Wednesday, students in South Windsor took on the new school year.

Police were out in numbers to make sure the children were safe, including at Orchard Hill Elementary School.

Penelope Coursey said she was ready for her first day of kindergarten at Eli Terry Elementary School. She was particularly excited for lunch.

"I have a sandwich and a granola bar and crackers and one juice box," Penelope said.

Police said they were prepared as well and kept a close eye on the roads.

"We are enforcing both the cell phone violations and the speed violations as a reminder to people they really need to be mindful when they're in the school zones," said Deputy Chief Scott Custer, South Windsor Police.

"Drivers drive generally a little faster during the summer time," said Eric Munz of South Windsor. "It's nice to have that extra presence."

Custer said officers will be out all week to make sure kids get to school safely and drivers are vigilant.

"Kids generally stick to the sidewalk, but you never know what they're going to do," he said.

Parents said they appreciate the upped police presence around the schools and hope it keeps drivers from racing by.

"We picked one of these neighborhoods, it's beautiful," said Genevieve Coursey, South Windsor. "It's quiet. It's a safe place for the kids to walk around, so we definitely hope cars are looking out for kids and being safe."

"Commutes change and timing changes, so it's important that everybody takes the time to adjust," Munz said.

Police also asked that parents go over the rules of the road with their children.

State police posted a warning to drivers on Wednesday and said it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus. The fine in Connecticut is $450.

