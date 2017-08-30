Derby officer arrested on assault charge

A police officer in Derby faces an assault charge for an incident in New Haven.

Patrolman Jordan Gochros has been administratively suspended since Aug. 4.

According to police Chief Gerald Narowski, Gochros's status is "unpaid."

"The department will be conducting an internal affairs investigation regarding the incident," Narowski told Eyewitness News.

Details about the assault or the victim were not released.

