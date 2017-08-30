Tolland man to be a contestant on Survivor

Eighteen castaways will compete to be the next Survivor on CBS and one of them lives in Tolland.

According to CBS, Joe Mena, 34, will be part of the frey.

Mena is a probation officer, according the CBS.

He'll be one of the contestants on this season's show, which has been themed "Heros v. Healers v. Hustlers."

The players will be divided into three groups of six based on how they are perceived by others.

"Heroes are used to being heralded for their achievements, healers receive gratitude for their work and hustlers must earn respect from others," CBS said in a news release.

Jeff Probst will host the series when it premieres on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.

