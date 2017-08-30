Harvey donations: How to help pets

Donations for pets in Texas are being accepted at a number of places across Connecticut. (WFSB)

One of the questions a lot of people have been asking since storm Harvey struck has been about how they can help pets.

Several places in Connecticut are looking to do that by accepting donations.

They include:

PAWS of Greenwich on Track Road in Greenwich

Raleigh and Co. on Bruce Park Avenue in Greenwich

Hot Diggity Dog Grooming Parlor on Whitney Avenue in Hamden

Bagelicious on Main Street in Cheshire

Because 4 Paws on Oxford Road in Oxford

Organizers said donations will be taken at those locations until Thursday at 5 p.m.

They said food, medication, bowls, heart guard, leashes and collars, beds, linens and towels, rubber gloves and Clorox wipes are needed.

Donations can also be made at this GoFundme page.

