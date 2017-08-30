Thieves leave with several items after home invasion in Washington

A home invasion reported in the Litchfield County town of Washington has state police looking for two suspects.

Troopers said the incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A caller reported that two men in ski masks entered a home on Tinker Hill Road.

The owner was home at the time of the incident but was not hurt.

A number of items were taken from the home, according to state police.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-626-7900 extension 5202.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.