PD: 2 men brandish handguns during West Hartford bank robbery

Police are searching for two men who are accused of a bank robbery in West Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspects entered the Santander Bank, which is located at 1040 Boulevard, around 9 a.m. Both men had brandished hand guns in the bank.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, police said the two men fled the area on foot.

Police said the two men were seen running northwest behind the bank towards Fairview Street.

Anyone with any information that leads to an arrest in this robbery will be given a $2,000 reward.

West Hartford police detectives and FBI agents are investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203.

