Wanted man uses selfie stick to burglarize West Hartford tire store

A man wanted on seven warrants was arrested after a police investigation revealed that he burglarized a West Hartford tire shop with the help of a selfie stick.

Police said 19-year-old Chance Robinson of Hartford was first spotted by an officer on Farmington Avenue near Westfield Road around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They said he was acting suspiciously and determined that the bike he was riding had been stolen from West Hartford Center earlier that night.

Once Robinson's identity was confirmed, police learned that he was wanted on seven failure to appear in court warrants.

A search of the suspect suggested that he had been at Modern Tire on Raymond Road at some point.

Their investigation led there where surveillance pictures showed Robinson burglarizing the business. Police said he used the selfie stick to gain access through the night key drop box.

Evidence showed that he intended to steal vehicles from the business, police said.

Robinson was charged with second-degree burglary, criminal attempt at first-degree larceny, criminal attempt at second-degree larceny, second-degree failure to appear and sixth-degree larceny.

His bonds totaled $85,000.

